Rand and JSE firmer, but risks remain
Despite expected Fed hikes, the rand reaches its strongest level since February, while the JSE steadies in a wavering global scene
27 July 2023 - 11:53
The rand touched the strongest level since early February on Thursday morning, with the JSE firming amid mixed global markets as investors digest the Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome.
As per markets’ expectation, the Fed increased interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday evening as the federal open market committee (FOMC) wraps up its two-day July meeting, bringing the bank’s fed-funds target rate at a range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level in more than 22 years...
