Bengaluru —Gold prices rose to a one-week high on Thursday, supported by a slightly weaker dollar, while traders digested fairly balanced comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a widely expected interest rate hike.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,977.1/oz, as of 3.52am GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 20, while US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,978.70/oz.
Gold prices could be volatile because of the Fed’s mentioning another rate hike for 2023, with bullion probably seeing a slight movement up, said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, adding that it all depended on upcoming data.
The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, highlighting that another 25 basis-point hike could take place in September, based on a wide range of data. However, Powell flagged they were no longer forecasting a US recession.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.
The dollar index was lower, supporting bullion as a weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Later in the day, the US is expected to report GDP increased at a 1.8% annualised rate in the second quarter, down from 2% in the first quarter.
Investors will also focus on the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day, with the bank expected to raise rates for a ninth time and thereafter taking a “data-dependent” approach instead.
On Friday, traders will see if the Japanese central bank takes steps towards phasing out its yield control programme.
In China, industrial profits declined 16.8% year to date as waning demand took a toll on corporate profit margins, bolstering the case for more supportive policy to help the economy.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $25.04/oz, platinum gained 0.7% to $967.97/oz and palladium was up 0.4% to $1,264.64/oz.
Gold trades at one-week high on softer dollar
Reuters
