Gold hovered near a one-week high on Thursday as the dollar slipped on renewed expectations that an end to the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hiking cycle was on the horizon, with focus on the ECB’s impending decision.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,975.36/oz by 9.41am GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 20. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,975.70.
Gold benefited from a softer dollar as the Fed toned down its hawkish stance, but uncertainty around future rate increases left bullion a little vulnerable, said independent analyst Ross Norman.
The Fed raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and chair Jerome Powell said inflation was yet to “credibly” return to its 2% target.
The dollar index hit a one-week low on bets that the Fed may have delivered its last rate hike. Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Markets priced in 64% odds of the Fed holding rates for the rest of 2023, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Traders now look to the European Central Bank (ECB), which is expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a row and keep the door open to further moves.
Later in the day, the US is expected to reportthat GDP increased at a 1.8% annualised rate in the second quarter, after rising at a 2% pace in the first quarter.
“US economic data outcomes have tended to surprise higher in recent weeks, which points to surprise risk being skewed to the upside,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
“Gold may struggle in such a scenario as markets upgrade the probability of one more hike this year.”
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.98/oz, platinum gained 0.9% to $969.58, while palladium added 0.4% to $1,264.35.
Gold benefits as dollar slips, with focus on ECB rates decision
The dollar index hit a one-week low on bets that the US Fed may have delivered its last rate hike
Gold hovered near a one-week high on Thursday as the dollar slipped on renewed expectations that an end to the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hiking cycle was on the horizon, with focus on the ECB’s impending decision.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,975.36/oz by 9.41am GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 20. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,975.70.
Gold benefited from a softer dollar as the Fed toned down its hawkish stance, but uncertainty around future rate increases left bullion a little vulnerable, said independent analyst Ross Norman.
The Fed raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and chair Jerome Powell said inflation was yet to “credibly” return to its 2% target.
The dollar index hit a one-week low on bets that the Fed may have delivered its last rate hike. Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Markets priced in 64% odds of the Fed holding rates for the rest of 2023, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Traders now look to the European Central Bank (ECB), which is expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a row and keep the door open to further moves.
Later in the day, the US is expected to reportthat GDP increased at a 1.8% annualised rate in the second quarter, after rising at a 2% pace in the first quarter.
“US economic data outcomes have tended to surprise higher in recent weeks, which points to surprise risk being skewed to the upside,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
“Gold may struggle in such a scenario as markets upgrade the probability of one more hike this year.”
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.98/oz, platinum gained 0.9% to $969.58, while palladium added 0.4% to $1,264.35.
Reuters
Oil prices rise on forecast for tighter supply
Asian shares rise after US Fed lifts rates as predicted
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Investors buoyant as rates appear to have peaked
Oil bounces back from losses on Wednesday
Rand and JSE firmer, but risks remain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.