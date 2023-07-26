WATCH: Market Wrap

Markets expect 25bps interest rate hike from US central bank
The pandemic-distorted cycle — compounded by war, energy price shocks and reshaped geopolitics — is too complex to extrapolate
This lack of radios seriously undermines the crime-fighting capabilities of the helicopters
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Jobs on line at technology group after it lost a Gauteng broadband network contract to MTN
The pressure on salary earners could soon decrease based on the notable moderation in consumer price increases, economist says
Companies should be focusing their energy on effective returns management
US central bank announces quarter-point increase as inflation remains a concern
Team is all too aware that to suppress the Pumas, the dirty work will predominantly be done by the giants up front
Range-topping Vivo GT hatch is sportier, while the imported Polo sedan gets a more practical interior
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
