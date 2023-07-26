Business Day TV talks to Wayne Mccurrie from FNB Wealth And Investments
Ramokgopa’s statements on the power station simply do not reflect reality
The City of Ekurhuleni says it will engage with Eskom not to shed some of its critical substations
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Technology group warns of interim headline loss due to associated costs and write-downs
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA
Companies should be focusing their energy on effective returns management
Zhou Jiangyong was found guilty of corruption charges relating to $25m in bribes over the course of his career
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s endurance earned her a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the world championships in Japan.
With the car world moving to silent electrics, Jaguar records the F-Type’s sound in the British Library
Wayne Mccurrie from FNB Wealth And Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Wayne Mccurrie from FNB Wealth And Investments
Wayne Mccurrie from FNB Wealth And Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.