Oil steady ahead of US rate decision

Oil prices drifted near three-month highs on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later in the day and a spike in US crude supplies.
Brent crude futures slipped 34c to $83.30 a barrel by 8.53am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.23, down 40c. Both benchmarks hit three-month highs on Tuesday.
Oil prices have been rallying for four weeks, with investors buoyed by signs of tighter supplies as a result of cuts by Opec and allies as well as pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy.
However, there are concerns whether China, also the second-biggest oil consumer, will actually be able to step up policy support.
“We still need to wait for actual policies — the risk is that these policies fall short of expectations,” said ING head commodities strategist Warren Patterson.
“The market will continue to be in a tug-of-war between tightening global supply and fears of slowing demand due to the global economic slowdown,” added Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.
Investors had also squared their positions ahead of the Fed rate decision, Kikukawa said.
The Fed’s policy meeting started on Tuesday, and the US central bank is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when it concludes.
“What matters most is the commentary from the Fed, not so much the actual decision. But that is only if the Fed increases the interest rate by 25 basis points,” said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.
“Anything more than that or keeping the interest rate unchanged will change the game all together, and those events are bound to bring massive volatility.”
US crude stocks rose by about 1.32-million barrels in the week ended July 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 2.3-million barrel drawdown.
US government data on inventories is due later in the day.
Oil steady ahead of US rate decision
Four-week rally underpinned by Opec supply cuts and prospect of China stimulus
Oil prices drifted near three-month highs on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later in the day and a spike in US crude supplies.
Brent crude futures slipped 34c to $83.30 a barrel by 8.53am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.23, down 40c. Both benchmarks hit three-month highs on Tuesday.
Oil prices have been rallying for four weeks, with investors buoyed by signs of tighter supplies as a result of cuts by Opec and allies as well as pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy.
However, there are concerns whether China, also the second-biggest oil consumer, will actually be able to step up policy support.
“We still need to wait for actual policies — the risk is that these policies fall short of expectations,” said ING head commodities strategist Warren Patterson.
“The market will continue to be in a tug-of-war between tightening global supply and fears of slowing demand due to the global economic slowdown,” added Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.
Investors had also squared their positions ahead of the Fed rate decision, Kikukawa said.
The Fed’s policy meeting started on Tuesday, and the US central bank is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when it concludes.
“What matters most is the commentary from the Fed, not so much the actual decision. But that is only if the Fed increases the interest rate by 25 basis points,” said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.
“Anything more than that or keeping the interest rate unchanged will change the game all together, and those events are bound to bring massive volatility.”
US crude stocks rose by about 1.32-million barrels in the week ended July 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 2.3-million barrel drawdown.
US government data on inventories is due later in the day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Oil prices slip amid US stockpile surge
Oil prices rise for third session in a row
Oil sits near three-month high as sentiment improves
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.