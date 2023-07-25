Oil prices are hovering near a three-month high. This comes after China unleashed stimulus measures, which are set to boost the economy and drive oil demand. Business Day TV discussed the demand dynamics with Raymond Phillips, senior oil traders at RMB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Oil trades near three-month high
Business Day TV speaks to Raymond Phillips, senior oil trader at RMB
