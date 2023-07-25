Markets

WATCH: Oil trades near three-month high

Business Day TV speaks to Raymond Phillips, senior oil trader at RMB

25 July 2023 - 21:17
Oil prices are hovering near a three-month high. This comes after China unleashed stimulus measures, which are set to boost the economy and drive oil demand. Business Day TV discussed the demand dynamics with Raymond Phillips, senior oil traders at RMB.

