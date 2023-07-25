Rand strengthens to best level since early February while the JSE gains 0.99%
Ramokgopa’s statements on the power station simply do not reflect reality
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Khanyisile Ngcobo
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Copper cable theft on the rail coal line has spread to the iron ore export line
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA
Companies should be focusing their energy on effective returns management
Risks include prolonged high interest rates, a slow recovery in China and intensifying of the war in Ukraine
Netball president says Proteas must set tone from the get-go
GR Corolla is about 180kg heavier than the smaller GR Yaris — but is more powerful
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
