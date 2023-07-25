Oil sits near three-month high as sentiment improves

London — Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, hovering near three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy lifted sentiment, while weaker Western economic data weighed.
Brent futures were down 4c, or 0.05%, at $82.70 a barrel by 8.23am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was stable at $78.74.
The crude benchmarks are on track for their fifth weekly gain in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Opec and allies.
Earlier-loading Brent contracts are selling above later loadings, a price structure known as backwardation indicating traders see tight supply, with the six-month spread near a two-and-a-half month high.
Industry data on US crude inventories is expected at about 8.30PM GMT. Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2-million barrels in the week to July 21.
In China, the world's second-largest economy and second-biggest oil consumer, leaders pledged to step up economic policy support.
Business activity in the eurozone shrank more than expected in July, a survey showed.
In the US, business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, a closely watched survey showed, but falling input prices and slower hiring indicate the US Federal Reserve could be making progress on its bid to reduce inflation.
Sending a bearish signal, a 110,000 barrel-per-day unit at the huge US refinery in Baton Rouge will be shut for up to four weeks, sources said.
Investors have priced in quarter-point hikes from the Fed and European Central Bank this week, so the focus will be on what Fed chair Jerome Powell and ECB president Christine Lagarde say about future rate increases.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.