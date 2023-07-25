MARKET WRAP: China stimulus gives rand a leg up
Rand strengthens to best level since early February while the JSE gains 0.99%
25 July 2023 - 18:51
The rand touched its strongest level in more than five months on Tuesday, with metals lifting the JSE higher as promises of more economic stimulus measures in China supported sentiment.
The local currency strengthened to R17.50/$ during the local session — the best level since February 8 — on news that China’s top officials have committed to further measures to buttress the country’s faltering economy...
