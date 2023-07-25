Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, while traders awaited a widely expected rate hike along with monetary policy clues from the US Federal Reserve over the next two days.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,961.74 an ounce by 3.58am GMT, while US gold futures climbed 0.1% to $1,963.40.
The dollar index edged lower from its near-two-week peak, supporting gold as a weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
“After a four-day decline, I suspect gold will hold above $1,950 and strive for a technically-driven retracement towards $1,960–$1,965. But we really need the federal open market committee meeting to conclude to see a meaningful move,” City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.
Market focus will be on what Fed chair Jerome Powell says on Wednesday and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Thursday about the monetary policy outlook for their September meetings.
Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Data showed on Monday US and Europe business activity slowed down in July, hinting that both central banks could be close to the end of their rate-hike cycles. Traders see the Fed keeping interest rates in the 5.25%-5.5% range until 2024, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.
Simpson said gold’s best bet at reaching record highs would come when “the Fed announces an end to its tightening cycle without a recession on the horizon”.
In China, gold consumption rose 16.37% year-on-year, while production of gold enterprises returned to normal in the first half of 2023. China’s state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot markets, helping prop up the currency, after leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy.
Spot silver rose 0.7% to $24.54 an ounce, platinum was up 0.7% at $962.84, and palladium jumped 1.2% to $1,285.76.
Gold gains on weaker dollar
