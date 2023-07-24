Business Day TV speaks to Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys
Opportunities abound for greater trade and investment that promises to benefit both India and Africa
Electricity minister ‘worried and extremely upset’ about delays in returning Koeberg unit to service
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian
Over 90% of RBPlat shareholders have accepted the offer so far, including Northam, which will receive about R9bn in cash
The AfDB will launch the Southern Africa regional economic outlook report on Monday
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cheryl Reddy, CEO of Eclipse Communications
Iraq has condemned the burning of a copy of the Koran in front of its embassy in Denmark on Monday.
SA swimmer heads to the final at the World Aquatics Championships after fifinishing second in her semifinal
The model kicks off the latest iteration of a 70-year legacy of Mercedes high-end roadsters
On this episode of Trade of the Week Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Aspen, Tiger Brands and Sasol.
Or listen to full
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Aspen, Tiger Brands and Sasol
Business Day TV speaks to Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys
On this episode of Trade of the Week Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Aspen, Tiger Brands and Sasol.
Or listen to full
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.