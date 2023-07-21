Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

21 July 2023 - 14:17
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
Oil prices rise on falling US inventories, China ...
Markets
3.
Global stocks subdued as big US earnings ...
Markets
4.
JSE slightly weaker as investors assess interest ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises on hopes of more China stimulus
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.