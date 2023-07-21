Oil prices rise on falling US inventories, China stimulus
Sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the Chinese government will roll out stimulus measures
21 July 2023 - 13:52 Natalie Grover
Picture: REUTERS
London — Oil prices crept up on Friday, buoyed by economic stimulus in slow-recovering China and falling inventories in the US.
Brent futures were up 65c to $80.29 a barrel by 0817 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 64c to $76.29 a barrel. Prices closed marginally higher on Thursday.
China’s weak economic figures had kept a lid on prices through the week. The world’s second biggest oil consumer this week posted disappointing growth in second-quarter GDP , increasing the likelihood the economy will miss the government’s 5% annual growth target.
However, sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the central government would roll out stimulus measures. On Friday, Chinese authorities unveiled plans to help boost sales of automobiles and electronics to shore up its sluggish economy.
“The announcement remains short on detail but notions of China buying more cars gives rise in hope for oil investor bulls,” PVM analyst John Evans said.
Meanwhile, recent US data, including lower-than-expected inflation and moderating job growth, have convinced many investors and analysts the Federal Reserve’s expected July rate hike will be the last of its current tightening cycle.
Supply fundamentals are also adding to the optimism.
In early July, Riyadh said it would extend a voluntary output cut of 1-million barrels per day (bpd) into August, while Moscow said it would cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August.
“That tightness in supply is already showing up in inventories,” analysts from ANZ Bank said.
US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilisation, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Oil prices rise on falling US inventories, China stimulus
Sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the Chinese government will roll out stimulus measures
London — Oil prices crept up on Friday, buoyed by economic stimulus in slow-recovering China and falling inventories in the US.
Brent futures were up 65c to $80.29 a barrel by 0817 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 64c to $76.29 a barrel. Prices closed marginally higher on Thursday.
China’s weak economic figures had kept a lid on prices through the week. The world’s second biggest oil consumer this week posted disappointing growth in second-quarter GDP , increasing the likelihood the economy will miss the government’s 5% annual growth target.
However, sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the central government would roll out stimulus measures. On Friday, Chinese authorities unveiled plans to help boost sales of automobiles and electronics to shore up its sluggish economy.
“The announcement remains short on detail but notions of China buying more cars gives rise in hope for oil investor bulls,” PVM analyst John Evans said.
Meanwhile, recent US data, including lower-than-expected inflation and moderating job growth, have convinced many investors and analysts the Federal Reserve’s expected July rate hike will be the last of its current tightening cycle.
Supply fundamentals are also adding to the optimism.
In early July, Riyadh said it would extend a voluntary output cut of 1-million barrels per day (bpd) into August, while Moscow said it would cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August.
“That tightness in supply is already showing up in inventories,” analysts from ANZ Bank said.
US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilisation, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Global stocks subdued as big US earnings disappoint
JSE slightly weaker as investors assess interest rate decision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Global stocks subdued as big US earnings disappoint
JSE slightly weaker as investors assess interest rate decision
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.