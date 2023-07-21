MARKET WRAP: JSE softer, rand steady ahead of busy global rate decisions week
Investors will be eyeing three big rate decisions, including the Fed, and several key earnings in the coming week
21 July 2023 - 18:23
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets on Friday as investors assessed US corporate earnings and looked ahead to next week’s US federal open market committee (FOMC) interest rate decision.
US corporate earnings have been mixed so far, with investors eyeing more results to come. According to Bloomberg, 75% of S&P 500 companies have already reported results exceeding analysts’ expectations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now