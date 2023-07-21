JSE slightly weaker as investors assess interest rate decision
Reserve Bank governor has warned the move doesn’t necessarily signal the end of its hiking cycle
21 July 2023 - 11:24
The JSE was slightly weaker on Friday, while its global markets were mixed, and the rand remained steady with inflation and outlook for monetary policies locally and in the US in focus.
Market participants are digesting the SA Reserve Reserve monetary policy committee (MPC) decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday. However, governor Lesetja Kganyago warned the move didn’t necessarily signal the end of its hiking cycle, emphasising that economic data — inflation data in particular — would guide future decisions...
