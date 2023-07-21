Spot gold holds steady amid hopes the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes after its July meeting
21 July 2023 - 08:00 Seher Dareen
Picture: 123RF/RHJ2017
Bengaluru — Gold prices were set on Friday for a third consecutive weekly gain, underpinned by hopes that the US Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes after its July meeting.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,970.20/oz at 4.09am GMT, but has gained 0.8% so far this week. On Thursday, the metal slipped from a two-month high as the dollar and bond yields climbed on stronger-than-expected US labour market data.
US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,972.30.
Gold prices have been supported by expectation that the Fed would increase rates for the last time next week in its current tightening cycle. Most economists polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point hike at the July 25-26 Fed meeting.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion.
“Real rates are disincentive to invest in gold and in the short to medium term, cap the upside potential for investors without a major risk event occurring,” said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.
“Without a major risk eventuality, gold appears to be trading with froth.”
The dollar index slipped 0.1%, but was headed for a weekly rise, while benchmark US Treasury yields were higher.
China’s foreign exchange regulator said it would keep the yuan stable at balanced levels in a forceful manner and prevent sharp volatilities in the yuan exchange rate.
Next week, market participants will also focus on a Bank of Japan meeting amid speculation of imminent policy tweaks, while the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, according to economists in a Reuters poll.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.82/oz, platinum was up 0.3% at $956.50, and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,282.09.
Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar weakens
Reuters
