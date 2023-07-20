Lesetja Kganyago warns the MPC’s move shouldn’t necessarily be seen as the end of the current cycle of hikes
The deputy president’s independence is compromised until he explains inflows of money
Methane gas in underground storm water systems most likely cause of blast, says city manager Floyd Brink
Party retains critical wards in by-elections after axing ‘rogue’ councillors
Anglo unit also cuts iron ore output forecasts by 1-million tonnes after vandalism of state-owned rail operators’ infrastructure
Business Day TV spoke to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
Minister Patel needs to consider whether to protect local poultry industry or cushion struggling consumers
Foreign minister accuses Russia of undermining world food security
Three dead and six injured in shooting near Norwegian team hotel
The Texas-based muscle car specialist soups up Ford’s pony car
Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.
