Lesetja Kganyago warns the MPC’s move shouldn’t necessarily be seen as the end of the current cycle of hikes
The deputy president’s independence is compromised until he explains inflows of money
Minister Patel needs to consider whether to protect local poultry industry or cushion struggling consumers
Party retains critical wards in by-elections after axing ‘rogue’ councillors
Northam nets R9bn cash selling big chunk of its stake in RBPlat to Implats
Drop in the Altron FinTech index is an indicator that the economy is misfiring
The new network is a long time coming, with the Fed in 2019 announcing plans to create the system
Three dead and six injured in shooting near Norwegian team hotel
The Texas-based muscle car specialist soups up Ford’s pony car
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the days market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the days market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.