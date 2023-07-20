Gains capped by weak outlook for demand as China's economy stutters
The deputy president’s independence is compromised until he explains inflows of money
The Russian president’s digital presence demonstrates the strength and maturity of the Brics partnership, says Prof Anil Sooklal
Possibility of the ruling party losing power in the metro at 2024 elections ‘is not far-fetched’, analyst says
Anglo unit also cuts iron ore output forecasts by 1-million tonnes after vandalism of state-owned rail operators’ infrastructure
Economist are almost equally divided on this afternoon’s decision by the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee
Concerns raised about the transmission-build direction that the utility seems to be going in
Pyongyang’s silence stokes tensions as the US scrambles to secure the safety of Private Travis T King
Utility back Reece Hodge and fullback Tom Wright dropped after losses to Boks and Argentina
The Canon PowerShot V10 looks like no camera you’ve ever seen
Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKET
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV discusses market performance with Sanlam Investments’ Roy Mutooni
Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.