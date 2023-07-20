Oil hardly changes on lower US stocks

Prices are steady as a potentially weaker demand outlook keeps investors cautious
20 July 2023 - 08:35 Jeslyn Lerh and Laura Sanicola
Picture: REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, as a lower-than-expected drop in US crude inventories and a potentially weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious.
September Brent futures dipped 2c at $79.44 a barrel by 5.30pm GMT, while August US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1c to $75.36 a barrel. The August WTI contract expires on Thursday.
“Following some heavy selling pressure overnight, there is an attempt for oil prices to stabilise this morning,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
Prices fell in the previous session as investors indulged in profit-taking after data showed US inventories fell less than analysts expected.
Meanwhile, the dollar was largely unchanged at 5.30am GMT, edging down 0.2%.
The outlook for demand China, the world’s biggest crude buyer, was also unclear amid a slowing economy.
Crude prices may struggle to find a clear direction amid a mixed global demand outlook in the next few weeks, Citi analysts said in a note.
Demand sees “a mixed picture with stronger [petrol] and jet fuel demand, but weaker petchems and diesel”, the analysts said.
Brent crude prices have broken to a higher range through July, after getting stuck in a $72-$78 range through May and June, the Citi analysts added, with support amid Saudi output cuts and geopolitical risks.
Reuters
