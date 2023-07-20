JSE and rand firm ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision
Despite softer inflation data, speculation is high for a 25bps hike in interest rates by SA’s central bank
20 July 2023 - 11:16
The JSE was slightly firmer on Thursday morning, as was the rand, as investors await the SA Reserve Bank monetary policy committee (MPC) interest rate announcement.
After Wednesday’s better-than-expected consumer inflation data — which showed inflation fell into the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range for the first time in 13 months — some market participants expect the policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged while others expect a 25-basis-point (bps) hike...
