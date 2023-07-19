Business Day TV speaks to Mike Brown, MD at eftSA
Why aren’t trade bodies more vocal about CEO salaries?
An explosion ripped through central Johannesburg on Wednesday
Possibility of the ruling party losing power in the metro at 2024 elections ‘is not far-fetched’, analyst says
Challenged by costs related to load-shedding and price-sensitive consumers, the retail giant foresees a 20% plunge in interim profit
Business Day TV speaks to Wandile Sihlobo from Agbiz
However, Gareth Ackerman praised Transnet’s decision to select a private port operator to co-run the container terminal in Durban
Inflation rate at 15 month low a relief for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing public anger over high cost of living
Event will feature 72 men from the continent with winner receiving exemption in the Open at Royal Troon
TAG Heuer’s nautical icon returns after four decades, drawing inspiration from the original while incorporating the 'glassbox' design
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
