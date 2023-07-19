Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital

19 July 2023 - 20:30
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Exchange traded products in the hot seat
Markets
2.
WATCH: The cryptocurrency rally takes a breather
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, rand steady ahead of MPC ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.