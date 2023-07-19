Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Exchange traded products in the hot seat

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Brown, MD at eftSA

19 July 2023 - 20:53
Picture: 123RF/Ivelin Radkov
Picture: 123RF/Ivelin Radkov

Exchange traded products (ETPs) have seen continued favour among investors on the JSE. The industry has grown 22.5% between December 2022 and June 2023. Mike Brown, MD at eftSA, joined Business Day TV for a breakdown of the ETP sector and its performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Exchange traded products in the hot seat
Markets
2.
WATCH: The cryptocurrency rally takes a breather
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, rand steady ahead of MPC ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.