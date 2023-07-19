Exchange traded products (ETPs) have seen continued favour among investors on the JSE. The industry has grown 22.5% between December 2022 and June 2023. Mike Brown, MD at eftSA, joined Business Day TV for a breakdown of the ETP sector and its performance.
WATCH: Exchange traded products in the hot seat
Business Day TV speaks to Mike Brown, MD at eftSA
