Oil steady as traders mull demand concerns and supply strains

Prices little changed as markets weigh US demand outlook with China’s stimulus pledge

19 July 2023 - 11:58 Natalie Grover
Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as markets weighed US demand concerns against China’s pledge to support economic growth.

Brent futures were flat at $79.63 a barrel at 8am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude edged 10c lower to $75.65.

“With the Fed likely to raise interest rates for the last time in July, concerns about US demand that will limit oil price gains are likely to remain,” said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

Still, market support came from a pledge by China’s top economic planner on Tuesday that authorities would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption in the world’s second-largest economy, a move that could boost oil demand.

“So far, as long as we assume the stimulus in China is going to be successful, oil balances will tighten significantly — even if Europe was to fall in a mild recession,” said Claudio Galimberti, Rystad Energy’s North America research director.

On the supply side, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, shows crude oil, petroleum and distillate inventories all fell last week.

PVM analyst John Evans said one of the main reasons behind the market’s benign opening was the API report, with the expectant crude drawdown of 2.3-million barrels turning out to be just 800,000 barrels.

“Those of us expecting some fireworks ... are sorely disappointed as it lands with a bit of a whisper rather than a bang,” he said.

Russia is set to reduce its oil exports by 2.1-million tonnes in the third quarter, in line with planned voluntary export cuts of 500,000 barrels a day in August, according to the energy ministry.

