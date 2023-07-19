JSE slips slightly with local focus on inflation and MPC decision
Consumer price inflation slowed to 5.6% year on year, now within the Reserve Bank’s target range
19 July 2023 - 11:21
The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning while the JSE was marginally weaker, with local focus on consumer inflation and the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) interest-rate decision on Thursday.
Consumer price inflation slowed to 5.6% year on year, now within the Reserve Bank’s target range. However, analysts are divided on whether the Bank will pause the rate hikes on Thursday or opt for a 25-basis-point increase...
