Markets

MARKETS WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

18 July 2023 - 20:52
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains, boosted by ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
5.
Global stocks steady as investor weigh China GDP
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.