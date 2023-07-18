18 July 2023 - 06:45 Stephanie Kelly and Andrew Hayley
Picture: REUTERS
New York — Oil prices inched upwards in Asian trade on Tuesday as investors eyed a possible tightening of US crude supplies, after sinking in the previous session on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.
Brent crude was up 26c at $78.67 a barrel by 4.50am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 29c to $74.44 a barrel. Both contracts fell more than 1.5% on Monday.
Market participants were awaiting industry data later on Tuesday that is expected to show US crude oil stockpiles and product inventories fell last week. Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that US crude inventories fell by about 2.3-million barrels in the week to July 14.
Lacklustre GDP data from China released on Monday “kept a cautious lid on prices with some reservations in its demand recovery”, said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.
China’s GDP grew 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3%, as its post-pandemic recovery lost momentum.
“Nevertheless, some traction from buyers has emerged lately, with prices breaking above its near-term consolidation pattern last week which may suggest some exhaustion in selling pressure, following the downbeat sentiments over the past one year,” Yeap said.
Meanwhile, US shale oil production is projected to fall to nearly 9.40-million barrels a day in August, which would be the first monthly decline since December 2022, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.
Still, global supplies could see a boost from the resumption of output at two of three Libyan fields that were shut last week. Output had been halted by a protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.
Oil claws back some of Monday’s losses
Reuters
