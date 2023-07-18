MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains, boosted by commodities
JSE closes marginally lower after recouping some of the day’s earlier losses
18 July 2023 - 19:12
The rand raced to its best level against the dollar in about four months on Tuesday, extending a winning streak that puts it well ahead of its emerging-market peers so far this month.
The local currency gained as much as 1.2% to R17.81/$ in late trade on Tuesday, boosted in part by the pickup in commodity prices even as the dollar recovered some ground against the euro and pound...
