JSE eases after last week’s stellar run

Investors pause for breath, while rand holds recently gained ground against the dollar
18 July 2023 - 11:49 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The JSE declined modestly on Tuesday morning, signalling a degree of consolidation after last week’s relative outperformance.
The all-share was 0.46% lower at 76,896.08 points, weighed down by a handful of big industrial shares, including Naspers that slumped 3.3% to R3,308.86.
The resource market was mixed but appears to have a found base if the month-to-date performance is anything to go by.
The resource 10 index, which includes Anglo American and Sasol, is up 3% so far this month but 9% lower since the start of the year. Mining stocks are labouring under a weak commodity environment even though the outlook has brightened somewhat after the dollar weakened against the basket of currencies. A weaker dollar makes commodities less expensive in other currencies, thus increasing demand.
Banking stocks were weaker, though the upward momentum for the sector — which is most sensitive to the SA economy remains, suggesting that load-shedding-related concerns are baked into the market.
Insurers have equally similarly resilient despite heightened concerns about electricity supply and its impact on the economy.
The rand maintained a stronger bias against the dollar amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle. The local currency perked up 0.52% to R17.93/$.
“Risks from electricity shortages still loom, and the path of global monetary policy remains key,” said Tilmann Kolb, emerging markets analyst at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO. “The rand may come under pressure again in the near term, but we think it will appreciate over the coming quarters as electricity generation bottlenecks ease, the Fed stops hiking, and China recovers.
“That said, we recently moderated our forecasts for rand strength due to China’s weaker-than-expected recovery momentum.”
Global equity markets were mixed, with Europe’s main equity indices edging higher despite a weaker handover from their Asian counterparts.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 2%, weighed down in part by technology stocks.
