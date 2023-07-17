Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments

17 July 2023 - 12:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Annatjie Van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
2.
Renewed inflation fears hit emerging market stocks
Companies
3.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week in the red, rand a ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Dish Network, ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.