Oil falls on fears over Chinese demand and Libyan restart
Authorities face a daunting task in trying to keep the economic recovery on track, with growth slowing 0.8% in the second quarter
17 July 2023 - 11:06 Alex Lawler
Picture: REUTERS
London — Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Monday after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fuelled concern over demand in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer amid pressure over a partial restart of halted Libyan output.
China’s GDP grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3%, with its postpandemic recovery faltering rapidly due to weakening demand at home and abroad.
Chinese authorities face a daunting task trying to keep the economic recovery on track, with growth having slowed 0.8% from the previous quarter, National Bureau of Statistics figures show.
“The GDP came in below expectations, so will do little to ease concerns over the Chinese economy,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.
Brent crude fell $1.12, or 1.4%, to $78.75 a barrel by 8.10am GMT (10.10am) and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.09, or 1.5%, to $74.33 on a second consecutive day of losses for both contracts.
Both benchmarks had notched three weeks of gains and touched their highest since April last week, finding support from Opec+ output curbs and unplanned outages in Libya and Nigeria.
Oil also came under pressure on Monday from the resumption of output at two of the three Libyan fields that were shut last week. Output had been halted by a protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.
In another sign of tighter supplies, Russian oil exports from western ports are set to fall by 100,000-200,000 bpd next month, a sign that Moscow is making good on a pledge for supply cuts in tandem with Saudi Arabia, two sources said on Friday.
Oil falls on fears over Chinese demand and Libyan restart
Authorities face a daunting task in trying to keep the economic recovery on track, with growth slowing 0.8% in the second quarter
London — Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Monday after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fuelled concern over demand in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer amid pressure over a partial restart of halted Libyan output.
China’s GDP grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3%, with its postpandemic recovery faltering rapidly due to weakening demand at home and abroad.
Chinese authorities face a daunting task trying to keep the economic recovery on track, with growth having slowed 0.8% from the previous quarter, National Bureau of Statistics figures show.
“The GDP came in below expectations, so will do little to ease concerns over the Chinese economy,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.
Brent crude fell $1.12, or 1.4%, to $78.75 a barrel by 8.10am GMT (10.10am) and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.09, or 1.5%, to $74.33 on a second consecutive day of losses for both contracts.
Both benchmarks had notched three weeks of gains and touched their highest since April last week, finding support from Opec+ output curbs and unplanned outages in Libya and Nigeria.
Oil also came under pressure on Monday from the resumption of output at two of the three Libyan fields that were shut last week. Output had been halted by a protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.
In another sign of tighter supplies, Russian oil exports from western ports are set to fall by 100,000-200,000 bpd next month, a sign that Moscow is making good on a pledge for supply cuts in tandem with Saudi Arabia, two sources said on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Oil heads for third straight weekly gain
Brent tops $81 amid supply disruptions
KEVIN COUSINS: Learn the right lessons from inflation history
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.