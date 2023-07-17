MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week in the red, rand a touch firmer
Global markets were mixed as investors digested disappointing Chinese economic data and ahead of more US corporate earnings
17 July 2023 - 18:51
The JSE started the week in the red and global markets were mixed as investors digested disappointing Chinese economic data and as the US corporate earnings season gained momentum.
China reported weaker economic growth for the second quarter, with GDP growing 6.3%, weaker than the median forecast of 7.1% from economists surveyed by Bloomberg, while both retail sales and industrial production numbers disappointed...
