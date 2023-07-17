JSE slips after China’s poor economic data
At 10.32am, the rand had strengthened 0.14% to R18.0535/$
17 July 2023 - 11:47
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers as investors were concerned after Chinese economic growth missed expectations.
China’s second-quarter GDP grew 6.3% vs market estimates of 7.3%, while both retail sales and industrial production numbers disappointed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now