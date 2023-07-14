Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market report
