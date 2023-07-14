MARKET WRAP: JSE ends strong week on a firm note
This week’s rally was sparked by new economic data that suggested inflation in the US may be cooling
14 July 2023 - 18:42
The JSE closed firmer on Friday ending a strong week in which the all-share index gained almost 4%, led higher by a more than 10% gain in the precious metals and mining index.
This week’s rally was sparked by new economic data that suggested inflation in the US may be cooling. The latest US consumer and producer inflation showing easing price pressures gave investors hope that the world’s largest economy could be heading for a soft landing after more than a year of Federal Reserve rate hikes...
