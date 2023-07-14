Gold on course for its biggest weekly gain since April
From the interest rate side, there is still some headwind for the precious metal, analysts say
14 July 2023 - 13:52 Seher Dareen
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Gold edged lower on Friday having gained in the previous five sessions as growing expectations of a pause in US interest rate hikes set bullion on course for its biggest weekly gain since April.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,955.90 per ounce by 0952 GMT but has gained 1.6% so far this week and earlier hit its highest since June 16. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,960.50.
Peter Fertig, an analyst with Quantitative Commodity Research, noted some of the Fed members had said a further rate hike in September was a strong possibility.
“Therefore, from the interest rate side, there is still some headwind for the precious metal,” he said.
Benchmark US Treasury yields edged up from their two-week low on Thursday, making non-yielding bullion less attractive to investors.
Fed governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he was not ready to call an all-clear on inflation and favoured more rate hikes this year — a sentiment reflected in June’s FOMC minutes.
The markets, however, anticipate one 25 bps rate hike at the Fed’s July 25-26 meeting for this year, per CME’s Fedwatch tool.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
The prospect of slowing US inflation drove the dollar towards a 15-month low.
Gold’s advance for the week was less than the broad dollar decline, which highlighted the risk of a pullback if short covering lifts the US currency, Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said in a note.
In other metals, spot silver fell 0.5% to $24.74 per ounce, but was set for its biggest weekly gain since March.
Platinum was down 0.2% to $970.47 and palladium dipped 1.1% to $1,280.57, but both were poised for a second consecutive weekly rise.
Reuters
