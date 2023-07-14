Global stocks surge as Fed hike cycle winds down

Slowing US inflation sparks investor optimism, pushing the MSCI world equity index to its highest level this year
14 July 2023 - 13:50 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF
London — World stocks extended their gains on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly rise this year, while the dollar held near 15-month lows as investors bet that the US Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
Data on Wednesday showed US consumer prices growing at their slowest pace in more than two years, then on Thursday data showed the smallest increase in US producer inflation in nearly three years.
As investors bet on a milder inflation outlook, the MSCI world equity index rose to its highest so far this year. It has seen gains every day this year and on Friday was up 0.2% on the day, on track for its best week since November 2022.
European stock indices were mostly higher, with MSCI’s Europe index up 0.2% and London’s FTSE 100 up 0.1%. But the Stoxx 600 was flat on the day, but still on track for its best week since March, and Germany’s DAX was down 0.3%, also pulling back on recent gains.
Money market traders still expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on July 26, but they have reduced the chances of another this year.
Norman Villamin, chief group strategist at UBP, said he expected another Fed rate hike in July, but that the September meeting was more uncertain.
“We’re probably closer to the end of the cycle,” he said, though he added that above-target inflation is still expected to persist in the longer term.
“Getting the 3% [inflation reading] is one thing, getting back to 2% is going to be a much harder task,” Villamin said. “That puts a floor on how low bond yields can go again.”
Another factor cited by UBP’s Villamin for the equity-market rally has been a swell of liquidity from the Federal Reserve system.
The Fed’s reverse repo account, which is where eligible firms can park cash at the central bank in exchange for a risk-free return, stands at $1.8bn, down from $2.3bn at the end of April, according to Refinitiv data, indicating $500bn of liquidity has come back into markets in that time.
The US dollar index was at 99.786, holding near the 15-month low of 99.574 hit earlier in the session and set for its biggest weekly decline since November. The euro was steady at $1.1231, having earlier touched its highest in more than 16 months.
Meanwhile the Swedish crown was set for its biggest weekly gain against both the dollar and euro in 14 years.
Eurozone government-bond yields were mostly lower, with the benchmark German 10-year yield at 2.454%.
Oil prices were a touch higher, helped by bullish sentiment over US demand. Brent and WTI futures were both up by 0.1%.
Gold was on track for its best week since April, also helped by dollar weakness and boosted by expectations for the end of US interest-rate hikes.
Investor attention now turns to US bank earnings, which begin with JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and BlackRock reporting second-quarter results later on Friday.
Global stocks surge as Fed hike cycle winds down
Slowing US inflation sparks investor optimism, pushing the MSCI world equity index to its highest level this year
London — World stocks extended their gains on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly rise this year, while the dollar held near 15-month lows as investors bet that the US Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
Data on Wednesday showed US consumer prices growing at their slowest pace in more than two years, then on Thursday data showed the smallest increase in US producer inflation in nearly three years.
As investors bet on a milder inflation outlook, the MSCI world equity index rose to its highest so far this year. It has seen gains every day this year and on Friday was up 0.2% on the day, on track for its best week since November 2022.
European stock indices were mostly higher, with MSCI’s Europe index up 0.2% and London’s FTSE 100 up 0.1%. But the Stoxx 600 was flat on the day, but still on track for its best week since March, and Germany’s DAX was down 0.3%, also pulling back on recent gains.
Money market traders still expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on July 26, but they have reduced the chances of another this year.
Norman Villamin, chief group strategist at UBP, said he expected another Fed rate hike in July, but that the September meeting was more uncertain.
“We’re probably closer to the end of the cycle,” he said, though he added that above-target inflation is still expected to persist in the longer term.
“Getting the 3% [inflation reading] is one thing, getting back to 2% is going to be a much harder task,” Villamin said. “That puts a floor on how low bond yields can go again.”
Another factor cited by UBP’s Villamin for the equity-market rally has been a swell of liquidity from the Federal Reserve system.
The Fed’s reverse repo account, which is where eligible firms can park cash at the central bank in exchange for a risk-free return, stands at $1.8bn, down from $2.3bn at the end of April, according to Refinitiv data, indicating $500bn of liquidity has come back into markets in that time.
The US dollar index was at 99.786, holding near the 15-month low of 99.574 hit earlier in the session and set for its biggest weekly decline since November. The euro was steady at $1.1231, having earlier touched its highest in more than 16 months.
Meanwhile the Swedish crown was set for its biggest weekly gain against both the dollar and euro in 14 years.
Eurozone government-bond yields were mostly lower, with the benchmark German 10-year yield at 2.454%.
Oil prices were a touch higher, helped by bullish sentiment over US demand. Brent and WTI futures were both up by 0.1%.
Gold was on track for its best week since April, also helped by dollar weakness and boosted by expectations for the end of US interest-rate hikes.
Investor attention now turns to US bank earnings, which begin with JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and BlackRock reporting second-quarter results later on Friday.
Reuters
Global markets in buoyant mood on US CPI forecasts
Global markets buoyant on easing US inflation hopes
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand cheer as US inflation slows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Market report
Brent tops $81 amid supply disruptions
JSE firmer as investors digest US inflation data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.