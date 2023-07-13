Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

13 July 2023 - 21:24
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Rand rallies below R18/$ on hope Fed nears end of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE extends gains on further ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise on positive US rates signals
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.