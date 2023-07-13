Local currency gains as slowing inflation supports the expectation that the US Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle
It is much too early to have the deputy president running SA by 2024
Apex court’s ruling could see former president back in jail to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence
It has been shown in letters by former deputy leader Willie Madisha’s lawyers that COPE has been deregistered as a company
Company also will increase purchases from local suppliers by R340m over four years and set up a supplier development fund
Sharp falls in commodity prices are starting to weigh on sector profitability, while exports continue to suffer from rail constraints
Equal playing field needed to make electric vehicles financially viable for SA customers, CEO says
Iranian president holds talks with Mnangagwa after visits to Kenya and Uganda
Performance against the All Blacks needs to be short on errors with attention to detail.
The brand was first established in 2007 marketing single and double cab bakkies, later named Steed 5
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.
