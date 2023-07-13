Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib

13 July 2023 - 20:53
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Rand rallies below R18/$ on hope Fed nears end of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE extends gains on further ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise on positive US rates signals
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.