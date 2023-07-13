Rand slips below R18/$ briefly on hope Fed is near end of hiking cycle
Local currency gains as slowing inflation supports expectation that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle
13 July 2023 - 11:23 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: 123RF
The rand broke below R18/$ briefly on Thursday morning as slowing US consumer inflation supported the expectation that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.
At 10.37am, the local currency had firmed 0.72% to R17.988/$ — its best level since April 20. It had strengthened 0.44% to R20.0974/€ and 0.22% to R23.4975/£. The euro was 0.36% firmer at $1.1166.
US consumer inflation eased more than expected in June, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 3% year on year against an expectation of 3.1%. Crucially, core CPI — which strips out volatile food and energy prices — rose 4.8%, the lowest since October 2021 and better than the expected 5%.
“Market is pricing in a softer stance from the Fed as US interest rates approach their peak and the Fed’s tightening measures start to impact the economy,” said RMB analysts. “The easing of inflation supports the case for the Fed to conclude its rate-hike campaign in the coming months and thus the turn may finally be upon us.”
Month to date, the rand is the best-performing emerging-market currency in the basket tracked by Bloomberg.
Year to date, the picture is less rosy — down more than 5% — as the currency battles to repair the damage done by the controversy around Russian vessel Lady R, RMB analysts said.
