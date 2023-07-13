Oil prices rise on positive US rates signals

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia offer further support
13 July 2023 - 12:46 Natalie Grover
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
Global oil benchmark Brent hovered above $80 a barrel on Thursday after US inflation data indicated that interest rates in the world’s biggest economy are close to their peak.
Data released on Wednesday shows US consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside.
Markets expect one more interest rate rise before the US rate-hiking cycle is likely to peak. Higher rates tend to slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
Oil prices have rallied by about 12% in the past two weeks, primarily in response to supply cuts from top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
“Some profit-taking at these levels wouldn’t be hugely surprising and may have come sooner if not for the US consumer price inflation data,” he said.
Brent crude futures were up 25c to $80.36 per barrel by 9.23am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate was up 17c at $75.92.
The futures contract structure of Brent indicates the market is tightening and that Opec could be succeeding in its mission to bolster prices.
The premium of a front-month Brent contract to a six-month February 2024 contract rose to $2.64 a barrel on Wednesday. At the end of the June, the front-month contract was at a discount to the six-month contract.
In the latest insights on the supply-demand balance, a report by the International Energy Agency on Thursday forecast oil demand would hit a record high this year, but that broader economic headwinds and interest rate hikes meant the increase would be slightly less than previously expected.
In China, momentum in the post-pandemic recovery slowed with exports contracting last month at their fastest pace since the onset of Covid-19 three years ago, according to data from the country’s Customs Bureau on Thursday.
Oil prices rise on positive US rates signals
Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia offer further support
Global oil benchmark Brent hovered above $80 a barrel on Thursday after US inflation data indicated that interest rates in the world’s biggest economy are close to their peak.
Data released on Wednesday shows US consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside.
Markets expect one more interest rate rise before the US rate-hiking cycle is likely to peak. Higher rates tend to slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
Oil prices have rallied by about 12% in the past two weeks, primarily in response to supply cuts from top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
“Some profit-taking at these levels wouldn’t be hugely surprising and may have come sooner if not for the US consumer price inflation data,” he said.
Brent crude futures were up 25c to $80.36 per barrel by 9.23am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate was up 17c at $75.92.
The futures contract structure of Brent indicates the market is tightening and that Opec could be succeeding in its mission to bolster prices.
The premium of a front-month Brent contract to a six-month February 2024 contract rose to $2.64 a barrel on Wednesday. At the end of the June, the front-month contract was at a discount to the six-month contract.
In the latest insights on the supply-demand balance, a report by the International Energy Agency on Thursday forecast oil demand would hit a record high this year, but that broader economic headwinds and interest rate hikes meant the increase would be slightly less than previously expected.
In China, momentum in the post-pandemic recovery slowed with exports contracting last month at their fastest pace since the onset of Covid-19 three years ago, according to data from the country’s Customs Bureau on Thursday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.