MARKET WRAP: JSE extends gains on further evidence of slowing US inflation
Global mood buoyed by better-than-expected producer price data from the world’s biggest economy
13 July 2023 - 19:02
The JSE gained for a second day on Thursday, reaching the best level in three weeks, as global markets cheered a further sign of easing US inflation and the prospect of an end to the Federal Reserve’s current rate hikes.
Underlying US inflation rose less than expected in June, building on the optimism from Wednesday’s consumer prices report. The producer price index (PPI), which measures the prices wholesalers pay for goods, rose 0.1% in June, better than market expectations of 0.2%. Core PPI, which strips out food and energy prices, climbed 0.1% — also lower than expected. ..
