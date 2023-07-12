JSE firms ahead of US inflation report
Markets are pricing in a further 25 basis-point increase in the Fed’s key rate later this month
12 July 2023 - 11:34
The JSE was firmer in morning trade on Wednesday as investors await the latest US consumer inflation data scheduled for release later in the day.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that the annual rate of inflation in the world’s biggest economy slowed to 3.1% in June from 4% a month earlier, and core inflation — which excludes food and energy — to 5% from 5.3%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now