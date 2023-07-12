Global markets in buoyant mood on US CPI forecasts
Dollar weakens to two-month low as investors see end to Fed rate hikes
12 July 2023 - 13:00 Agency Staff
Bets on a screeching slowdown in US inflation data later on Wednesday saw traders take the dollar to a two-month low, push stocks higher and bond market borrowing costs down for a third day running.
Economists are forecasting that US consumer price inflation slow to 3.1% in June from 4% in May, which might be enough to convince the Federal Reserve to end its aggressive rate hikes — if not this month, at least soon.
Europe’s main stock markets opened 0.7% higher, led once more by the high-flying tech sector, and MSCI’s main 47-country world index was up a full 20% from rate hike-induced lows hit in October.
The currency market was moving too. The dollar’s low meant it notched its longest losing stretch since March. The yen clambered back above ¥140/$ and sterling hit a 15-month high as the Bank of England said the UK was coping with higher interest rates.
“Risk assets, as usual, seem to take the best out of whatever is happening,” said James Athey, an investment director and fund manager Abrdn in London.
For the CPI data, the core reading — which strips out volatile elements such as energy prices — will matter the most for markets, he added.
“If it doesn’t give the impression of the immediate cessation of these price pressures we could see a reversal of some of these more recent market moves,” Athey said referring to the rebound in the yen and drop in short-term US bond yields.
The core rate is expected to have dropped for a third month, to 5% from 5.3%, according to consensus forecasts, though that is still more than double the Fed’s 2% target.
Markets are pricing in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed hike later this month, the CME FedWatch tool shows, but remain doubtful of further hikes thereafter.
Wednesday’s moves saw eurozone bond yields inch lower, with Germany’s 10-year yield dipping to 2.62%, having hit a four-month high of 2.679% on Monday. US Treasury yields were a touch lower as well, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 3.95%.
Saxo Markets strategists said traders were likely to continue to keep the odds for September and November rate hikes low if the core inflation rate decelerates as anticipated.
Investor attention will also be on the Bank of Canada, with analysts expecting a second consecutive quarter-point rate hike at its coming meeting.
In June, the central bank raised its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75% after a five-month pause, saying monetary policy was not restrictive enough. It then said further moves would depend on economic data.
Lingering fear
A speech by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was on the watch list as well, though this will be about financial stability and may have little impact on expectations for monetary policy.
“The great lingering fear among central banks is that the longer it takes to bring down inflation, the greater the risk of it becoming entrenched,” Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said in a note.
Overnight in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4%, while the bouncing yen knocked Japan’s Nikkei down 0.8%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1% whereas blue-chip Chinese shares fell 0.7% as tech stocks there jolted 2.5% lower amid renewed concerns about Beijing’s attitude to the sector.
In the US, futures were pointing to a higher start for Wall Street. Second-quarter earnings start to roll in this week, starting with heavyweight banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Wall Street banks overall are expected to report higher profits as rising interest payments offset a downturn in dealmaking.
In the currency market, the dollar index, was down 0.25% at 101.47 as Europe got into its stride.
The yen’s continued ascent took it to ¥139.59/$, an increase of almost 4% from a seven-month low of 145.07 last month, a level that had put traders on alert for possible intervention from Japanese authorities.
The New Zealand dollar was 0.26% firmer after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 5.50%. The euro rose to $1.1027, the pound hit $1.2970 while the Swiss franc hit a 2½-year high of 0.8765.
Reuters
