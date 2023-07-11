JSE lifts on optimism about US rate hikes ending soon
Investors are awaiting key inflation data as they assess the future direction of monetary policy
11 July 2023 - 11:27
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as less hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve members and possible stimulus in China supported sentiment.
Several Fed officials, including San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly, suggested that the rate hikes may soon come to an end, although additional increases might be necessary to combat inflation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now