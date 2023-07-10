MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on US inflation data, earnings
Though closing in the red, the JSE was off its earlier lows as European markets and Wall Street posted modest gains
10 July 2023 - 18:25
The JSE pared earlier losses on Monday, with a focus on key inflation data in the US this week as investors assess the future direction of monetary policy.
The consumer price index report will be released on Wednesday, followed by the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of wholesale price pressures, the producer price index, on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now