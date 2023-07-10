Frosty JSE on Monday, with focus on US inflation data
‘US CPI data and its influence on the Fed is arguably the important event of the week’
10 July 2023 - 11:29
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while global peers were mixed as investors assessed monetary policy movements, with a focus on key US inflation data this week.
The consumer price index (CPI) report will be released on Wednesday, followed by the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of wholesale price pressures, the producer price index, on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now