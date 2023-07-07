MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds with global markets as US nonfarm payrolls cool down
The JSE was boosted by stability in commodity prices as the dollar weakened after the US nonfarm payrolls report
07 July 2023 - 18:46
The JSE ended 1% higher on Friday, reversing losses of as much 2%, indicating the degree to which markets have become skittish as they continue to second guess the interest rates outlook in the US.
The all-share index gained 0.96% to 74,823.02 points, as the heavily sold down resources market rebounded, boosted by some stability in commodity prices as the dollar weakened after the release of the US nonfarm payrolls report...
