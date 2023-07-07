Markets

Gold holds steady but on track for fourth weekly loss

US gold futures are little changed as Federal Reserve calls for more rate hikes

07 July 2023 - 07:31 Arundhati Sarkar
Bengaluru — Gold prices on Friday were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as recent US jobs data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers strengthened bets for higher-for-longer interest rates, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was flat at $1,910.20/oz at 2.40am GMT, but down 0.5% for the week. US gold futures were little changed at $1,916/oz.

US private payroll figures indicate strength in the labour market despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates, with investors now bracing for the June non-farm payrolls (NFP) data for further cues on the Fed’s policy trajectory.

“A resilient and tight US jobs market effectively strengthens the case for the Fed to keep pushing the benchmark interest rate higher. Right now, it’s all about interest rates and a guessing game about where the terminal rate setting will land,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“With US yields at these high levels, gold is facing a struggle to try to stay above the $1,900 level in the short term,” Waterer added.

Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Dallas president Lorie Logan said there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting, in comments that affirmed her view that more rate increases will be needed to cool off a still-strong economy.

Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants also kept a close watch on US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s Beijing visit amid renewed tensions.

“Any possible ratcheting up of trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies has the potential to sour market sentiment ... [and] could see gold receive some safe-haven buying demand,” Waterer said.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.6567/oz and platinum shed 0.3% to $898.83.

Palladium lost 0.3% to $1,238.36, but headed for a 1% weekly gain.

Gold flat as traders wait for Fed minutes

Headwinds for metal include expectations of  further rates tightening
JSE slips as investors consider hawkish US Fed minutes

The market will now turn its attention to US nonfarm payrolls due to be released on Friday
Gold nears March low as dollar strengthens

Rising interest rates and an emboldened greenback cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion, pushing prices down
